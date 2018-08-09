90 Day Fiancé's Darcey, 42, and Jesse, 24, Get into Explosive Fight over Cheating Accusations

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester had one of the most complicated relationships last season on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and the couple don’t appear to have healed any of their old wounds.

In a sneak peek of the latest episode of TLC’s hit reality series, 42-year-old Silva battles with Meester — a 24-year-old personal trainer who traveled from Amsterdam to America to spend time with his girlfriend — while out on a lunch date.

Their biggest point of contention involves Silva’s use of social media to take jabs at Meester when they are fighting. “Next week when we have an argument, [you’ll] go off on social media,” he says.

In an interview, Meester explains that Silva once “caused a s— storm” after she posted a Facebook status that caused fans to believe he cheated on her.

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester Courtesy TLC

“So you want to talk about your man and portray him as a cheater once again when you are angry … ruining my business?” he tells Silva in the heated conversation.

He continues telling Silva she needs to “own” her mistakes and “be a woman,” but Silva hits back at him before storming away.

“I apologized to you, but I never said that you cheated. Don’t make me admit something that I didn’t do. I’m not being incriminated against because you want me to say certain things that you’re thinking in your head,” she says.

Meester remains at the table eating his salmon, however, telling Silva: “I will go to Amsterdam. No worries. I will get my bags at the hotel. Bye bye.”

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — a reality show that follows couples before they begin the K-1 Visa process — airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.