90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Is Finally Engaged! See Her Ring from Fiancé Georgi Rusev

After getting her heart broken multiple times on TV, Darcey Silva is finally engaged to the man of her dreams.

The 90 Day Fiancé and Darcey & Stacey star, 46, quietly accepted a proposal in June from her boyfriend Georgi Rusev, 32, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I still feel newly engaged. I haven't been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world," says Silva. "It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all."

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, Silva and Rusev — whose ups and downs are documented on TLC's hit franchise — quickly moved in together. Planning a surprise proposal was tricky while in such close quarters with his future wife, admits Rusev.

"It was really hard to find the ring, make calls, make the reservation for the boat, for dinner," says Rusev, a masseuse from Bulgaria who met Silva on social media.

Image zoom Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva TLC

The couple connected face-to-face in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, and the connection was "instant," says Silva. "It felt like a very comfortable, warm feeling and like that feeling of home."

While they've certainly hit some roadblocks — the mom of two discovered Georgi was still married and going through a divorce on a recent episode of Darcey & Stacey — Silva says any obstacles they've faced have only made them "stronger."

"The most important [thing] is we understand each other and we have each other's backs," says Rusev. "We feel very secure with each other." Adds Silva: "Everybody's going to have their issues from time to time, but if we can communicate and talk through that, that's what I've always wanted in a relationship."

Image zoom Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva TLC

For more from Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

After saying "yes" to Rusev, Silva quickly called her teen daughters, Aniko and Aspen, with her happy news. "They mean the most to me, and Georgi knows they come first and foremost in my life. He accepts them and me as a mom, and they get along very well," says Silva. "We already kind of feel like a little family unit."

As expected, the reality star is already making vision boards of her dream wedding.

Image zoom Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev TLC

Envisioning a beach wedding — ideally destination — "I want family involved, his side of the family and loved ones from all over," says Silva. "Maybe something intimate, beautiful and romantic here in the States first and then [abroad] as well at some point."

But most importantly, Silva is thrilled she's finally found "The One" for her.

Image zoom Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva TLC

"I've always wanted a partner in life where you can raise each other up and not shoot each other down. I decided the next relationship I got in, I would say what I want," says Silva. "We're able in the end to work it all out, rise above and stay strong for the love that we know we share because our future is so great."