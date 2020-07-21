90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals New 'Hot, Sexy' Bulgarian Boyfriend in Trailer for Spin-Off Series

Darcey Silva has a new man in her life!

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum says she's "falling in love" with boyfriend Georgi Rusev in a teaser for her upcoming TLC spin-off with her twin sister Stacey, aptly titled Darcey & Stacey.

In the series' first look, which was released on Monday, the 45-year-old has been hit by cupid's international arrow once again as she introduces fans to her "hot, sexy Bulgarian guy."

"I can't help it," Darcey says in a confessional. "It's almost too good to be true."

However, while Darcey appears to be head-over-heels for Rusev, the teaser also hints that drama is brewing between the couple. At one point in the clip, Darcey is seen confronting her beau in an argument about his past and is left in tears after questioning whether or not he has a secret child.

"I want to build a life. I want a future. I'm sick of it," she tearfully says. "I'm f—— tired of it."

Darcey met Rusev over a year ago after he contacted her through social media, she recently told Entertainment Weekly. Though the two had been talking while Darcey was going through "ups and downs" with ex Tom Brooks, the star waited a while before taking the next steps with Rusev.

"So after Tom and I broke up, I took my time to heal before deciding to meet [Georgi]. We ended up meeting in Miami in February during Super Bowl and we just had a lot of fun together," she said. "We were friends first but when we finally met, there was an instant attraction. It was almost like we were a couple already, in a sense. We had established a friendship and then it was suddenly like, 'Woosh, what is this?' and 'Oh my God, I've never felt like this.' "

Darcey added that her relationship with Rusev has been vastly different from the ones she's had with Brooks and former boyfriend Jesse Meester.

"He's really one-of-a-kind. He's so genuine and compassionate and very affectionate. He really dotes over me. He's very much a relationship type of guy. Plus he's sexy and hot on the outside and on the inside he's so loving," she told EW of Rusev.

"He gives me a lot of attention and he's very, very sweet. He also has a very calm demeanor and we just have a lot of fun together. What I love the most about being with him is that I can just be myself. I let my hair down, make-up or no make-up. We're very compatible and everything just fits."

In addition to Darcey's budding romance with Rusev, Darcey & Stacey will also follow Stacey's relationship with her fiancé Florian — who has finally been approved for the K-1 visa after a five-year engagement — and the drama that unfolds after photos of him with another woman surfaces online.