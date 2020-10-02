90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Learns That Boyfriend Georgi Is Still Married in Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek

"He told me that he's still married but he's separated, going through a divorce," Darcey Silva says

Darcey Silva is revealing some bombshell news about her relationship with boyfriend Georgi Rusev.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey, courtesy of TLC, Darcey, 45, reveals she learned that Georgi — a masseuse from Bulgaria whom she met on social media — is actually still married.

While spending time with Georgi amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Darcey says "there's one thing that's come to the surface being in quarantine with Georgi."

"I haven't said anything to anybody — not even you guys," the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum tells a producer in a confession. "It just started to feel like I needed to talk about it with someone other than Georgi because I need to understand it myself."

"He told me that he's still married but he's separated, going through a divorce," she continues.

In another confession, Georgi admits that he's been "married for three years."

Image zoom Darcey Silva TLC

Last month, a trailer for the TLC spin-off teased trouble for the pair, when Darcey was seen confronting her beau in an argument about his past — and was left in tears after questioning whether or not he has a secret child.

"I want to build a life. I want a future. I'm sick of it," she tearfully said. "I'm f—— tired of it."

Darcey's relationship with Georgi came after she ended things with her ex, Tom Brooks.

"So after Tom and I broke up, I took my time to heal before deciding to meet [Georgi]. We ended up meeting in Miami in February during Super Bowl and we just had a lot of fun together," Darcey told Entertainment Weekly recently. "We were friends first but when we finally met, there was an instant attraction. It was almost like we were a couple already, in a sense. We had established a friendship and then it was suddenly like, 'Woosh, what is this?' and 'Oh my God, I've never felt like this.' "

Image zoom Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva TLC

Darcey added that her romance with Georgi has been vastly different from the ones she's had with Brooks and former boyfriend Jesse Meester.

"He's really one-of-a-kind. He's so genuine and compassionate and very affectionate. He really dotes over me. He's very much a relationship type of guy. Plus he's sexy and hot on the outside and on the inside he's so loving," she told EW of Georgi.

"He gives me a lot of attention and he's very, very sweet. He also has a very calm demeanor and we just have a lot of fun together. What I love the most about being with him is that I can just be myself. I let my hair down, makeup or no makeup. We're very compatible and everything just fits," she said.