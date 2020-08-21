WATCH: 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey FaceTimes Her Boyfriend Georgi While Naked in a Bathtub

"He's sexy as hell," Darcey Silva says of new boyfriend Georgi Rusev in a Darcey & Stacey sneak peek

Things between Darcey Silva and her new man Georgi Rusev are getting steamy!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey, 45, surprises Georgi with a FaceTime call while taking a bath, letting viewers see them interact for the first time on-camera.

In the footage, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum is seen drawing a bath filled with bubbles and rose petals.

"Just got a text from Georgi, this guy that I'm starting to like, and he's sexy as hell," Darcey says in a confessional interview.

Back in the bathroom, Darcey steps into the tub before giving Georgi a ring.

"Hey sexy, you wanna come join me?" Darcey asks Georgi after he picks up.

"Yeah, it looks so good," he tells her.

"I really wish I was there right now with you," Georgi continues.

"Georgi is a masseuse from Bulgaria," Darcey explains. "I met Georgi on social media a few months ago and I actually met him in person in Miami during the Super Bowl."

"He happened to be there as well," Darcey explains. "He DM'd me and asked to meet up. I said yes. I mean, I can't really help it. He's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy. He lives in the D.C. area but at least he's just a couple of states away."

"He's been chasing me. [I've] never had that before," Darcey adds.

While Darcey appears to be head-over-heels for Georgi in the sneak peek, the season will show drama brewing between the couple.

In a trailer for the spin-off released last month, Darcey is seen confronting her beau in an argument about his past and is left in tears after questioning whether or not he has a secret child.

"I want to build a life. I want a future. I'm sick of it," she tearfully said. "I'm f—— tired of it."

Darcey's relationship with Georgi comes after she ended things with her ex Tom Brooks.

"So after Tom and I broke up, I took my time to heal before deciding to meet [Georgi]. We ended up meeting in Miami in February during Super Bowl and we just had a lot of fun together," Darcey told Entertainment Weekly recently. "We were friends first but when we finally met, there was an instant attraction. It was almost like we were a couple already, in a sense. We had established a friendship and then it was suddenly like, 'Woosh, what is this?' and 'Oh my God, I've never felt like this.' "

Darcey added that her relationship with Georgi has been vastly different from the ones she's had with Brooks and former boyfriend Jesse Meester.

"He's really one-of-a-kind. He's so genuine and compassionate and very affectionate. He really dotes over me. He's very much a relationship type of guy. Plus he's sexy and hot on the outside and on the inside he's so loving," she told EW of Georgi.