90 Day Fiancé's Guillermo Resists Kara Trying to 'Control' Their Finances: 'She's Not My Mom'

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, Guillermo Rojer says of Kara Bass: "I don't like her talking down to me because it's like [she's] trying to make me feel like a little kid"

90 Day Fiancé newcomers Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass aren't on the same page.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the TLC show's upcoming episode, the couple has a disagreement over how they should spend their joint savings. Guillermo, 23, is interested in investing in a brand new laptop for himself — but Kara, 29, doesn't think that's a good way to spend their money.

"I'm, like, a little bit blindsided at this sudden want of a computer when he knows that we're on a tight budget right now," Kara says. "I'm, like, getting started in my real estate career and he's not able to work for God knows how long. We have about $6,000 saved, so I don't think spending $1,000 on a laptop is the best way to be spending our money right now."

Kara then explains to Guillermo that they have "money set aside to last the entire time" he is not working. With that in mind, she adds, "A computer? I don't really know that that's, like, a thing that we could do right now."

Guillermo counters, "I sold my bike. Maybe with the money for the bike, I can buy the computer. Why not?"

So Kara responds, "Okay, well, that's like a sixth of our entire budget on one thing that you'll be using by yourself."

Guillermo says the money he earned from selling his belongings in the Dominican Republic solely belongs to him, though Kara argues that all funds are supposed to be shared between them. "Right, but at some point, it's my money, too, and I want to spend it," Guillermo adds.

Kara suggests that there's no need for Guillermo to purchase a laptop when he could borrow hers. But Guillermo is insistent, saying he wants his own computer.

"I won't touch your computer," he says. "Because I'm sure that if I f--- up with something in your computer, you're going to get mad with me. And I don't really want to have a problem working from your computer. I will just get my computer."

But Kara believes it's not the right time to purchase a brand new laptop. To that, Guillermo says she just wants to "control" their finances.

"We have to make sure you have the things you need right now," Kara responds. "Need now, not want, because there's going to be things that come up that we're not planning on. We'll have to leave money for those things. That's why a computer doesn't make any sense right now because like, we don't need it. We don't need it. You don't need it."

Guillermo then asks whether Kara thinks she is "the boss," to which she says, "Sometimes." She then requests that the pair "drop-kick" the conversation.

Still, Guillermo is frustrated with Kara's stance.

"I don't like her talking down to me because it's like, [she's] trying to make me feel like a little kid," he says in a confessional. "We're spending money together. We are, like, building a life together. It's like, I just got here and you want to control me. I mean, she's not my mom."

Guillermo and Kara joined the TLC franchise for its ninth season. Previously, the pair met in the Dominican Republic as Kara was visiting Guillermo's native country for a business trip.

While in the Dominican Republic, the pair moved in together and got engaged. But Kara eventually had to leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they are trying to make their relationship work in Charlottesville, Virginia. But they may encounter some bumps along the way.