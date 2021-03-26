Colt Johnson is one of six franchise alums featured on the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single Life's Colt Johnson Says He Only Slept with Ex Jess to Make Vanessa Jealous

When it comes to awkward double dates, this one might take the cake.

"It's a little weird you hit my wife up to hang out," Jess' husband says in the clip.

"I'm surprised Colt texted me," Jess tells the cameras. "Colt is a trash man, of course, and he's very manipulative, he's a liar, he's cheating and he's very gaslighting."

"But Colt says he wants to meet to show he's changed," she continues. "So let's see what Colt has to say to me."

"I just want to come here — we just wanted to come here — to apologize," Colt, 35, tells Jess. "I know I wasn't the best boyfriend and I'm sorry that I hurt you, we should have just broken up a long time before we did. And I lied to you, I lied to you about Vanessa, I lied to you about that I was in love with her."

Needless to say, Jess is less than pleased.

"I just want to understand what happened. I want to listen to her first, because you lie too much, I can't trust you," she says, turning directly to Vanessa. "Tell me what happened."

Vanessa explains that she's known Colt since he first appeared on 90 Day, when he brought his then-fiancé Larissa to the U.S. from Brazil on a K-1 Visa. Colt and Larissa later divorced before he began dating Jess.

"So Colt and I started talking when he was with Larissa, and then eventually we met up in person," Vanessa says. "I just liked talking to him, at the time I didn't really want to jump into a relationship but I started dating somebody else, and Colt got very mad that I was sleeping with somebody else."

"So I slept with you," Colt interjects as Vanessa concludes, "To piss me off."