90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Finalize Divorce

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s short-lived marriage is finally over.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The pair has “reached an amicable agreement,” the documents read.

And on Monday, a judge signed off on their pair’s divorce filing, TMZ reports.

In Johnson’s request for summary disposition of divorce filing, filed April 29, it states that “the parties have reviewed and signed (along with their attorneys) the Stipulation and Order for Decree of Divorce, which resolves all matters related to the Complaint.”

As a part of their agreement, Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who have no children, will not receive spousal support. “Neither of them shall be entitled to spousal support from the other … and forever relinquish any right to spousal support,” the documents read.

Image zoom Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Instagram

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Flushed Her Wedding Ring from Colt Johnson Down the Toilet

They have also agreed to not speak negatively about each other.

“Neither shall themselves, or cause or permit third parties, to slander, defame, disparage, or communicate untruths, malicious statements, false and slanderous statements, information, rumors, or salacious materials of any kind against the other person, or against the other person’s family, friends, employees, employers, or other close relatives and associates, whether in written form, verbally, on paper, on the Internet, on any social media application, or in any manner,” the documents read.

“There is no community income, property, assets, or debts to this union,” the documents state. “There are no retirement accounts, financial accounts, or other property to split between the Parties given the short term duration of the marriage.”

“Larissa is very happy to close this chapter of her life and excited for what her future holds,” a rep for Dos Santos Lima said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Johnson’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima, who is from Brazil, connected on social media. They met for the first time in Mexico, and Johnson proposed after five days. 90 Day Fiancé viewers watched as mama’s boy Johnson struggled to fit Dos Santos Lima into his life and worried about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

According to Clark County Clerk’s Office records, the pair wed on June 24, 2018.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson Reveal Facial Injuries After Alleged Fight

But nearly seven months after tying the knot, Johnson filed for divorce on Jan. 11 from Dos Santos Lima in Las Vegas. According to the divorce documents, obtained by The Blast, he requested a joint preliminary injunction to keep the pair from depleting bank accounts or spending money during the divorce.

Nearly two months after his filing, the pair settled their split.

“Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Lima Santos Lima have come to settlement terms in their divorce,” Johnson’s attorney Shawanna L. Johnson told PEOPLE in a statement. “Through their respective attorneys, they have agreed to settle the case amicably with both parties bearing their own fees and costs.”

“Colt is very pleased that the matter is resolved and that both parties can move on with their lives. Given the short duration of the marriage and with there being no property matters or custody considerations, the matter should have, and has, settled early in the proceedings,” the statement continued. “The attorneys are preparing the Stipulated Decree to submit to the Court, which will be signed and entered, and will then be a matter of public record.”

The statement concluded: “Colt wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

Dos Santos Lima’s rep had no comment.