90 Day Fiancé's Chantel Wants to Show Pedro's Family They Are a 'United Front' on Family Chantel

Chantel Everett has been through a lot with Pedro Jimeno — and now, she’s focused on their future.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Family Chantel on TLC, Chantel reveals to her mom Karen that she’s planning on traveling to the Dominican Republic to visit her husband’s family.

“I have my wifely duties to my husband,” she explains. “I have to go with him to see his sick grandmother.”

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Pedro Gets Emotional About Absentee Father in Family Chantel Sneak Peek

Karen isn’t on board with her daughter’s plan. The Everetts have been suspicious of Pedro’s intentions since the 90 Day Fiancé couple lied to them about bringing him over via the K-1 visa process, and Pedro was also caught sharing a sexy dance with a female friend while vacationing in the D.R. without Chantel.

“Don’t forget what he did last time,” Karen reminds her. “Things are not good between you and Pedro and obviously between you and your in-laws. Why not wait a little while? Let some time pass.”

But Chantel is convinced now is the time to show Pedro’s family that they’re a “united front.”

“I really want Pedro’s family and friends to realize that him and I are together and our relationship is strong and I’m here to stay,” she says. “I want Pedro to tell whoever that girl was that he was flouncing around the island with, I want him to tell her that he’s married to me and that’s final.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About TLC’s Latest 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff, The Family Chantel

Image zoom TLC

“Well, guess what? I’ve seen your husband do a lot of things that are not good ideas,” Karen says. “Maybe I should go with you.”

Chantel isn’t sure it’s a good idea, but it may be too late to change her mom’s mind.

“I’ve got your back,” Karen says. “I will always have your back.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.