"Can you see how I give up everything?" Shaeeda asks Bilal in an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode

90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still don't see eye to eye when it comes to their prenup.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the fiancés are still at an impasse after Bilal, 42, blindsided Shaeeda with the legal document, prompting Shaeeda to say she was "in complete shock" at the idea — which she previously thought was off the table.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In this week's episode, Bilal asks Shaeeda, "Do you ever plan on cheating on me? Do you ever plan on divorcing me?" Naturally, she responds "no" each time.

"Okay, well, this right here," he says, lifting the prenup papers, "doesn't matter."

He explains, "All this means is that if you go back on your word or what you just said to me, that's the only reason this right here would take an effect."

90 Day Fiance Credit: TLC

Shaeeda, 37, moved from her native Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. for Bilal, and she worries he might not be the only one driving this mission to get her to sign the papers.

She asks him if the prenup has "any silent party influence," explaining that his ex had mentioned the prenup. "'Too many hands in the broth' it's a saying we say in Trinidad," she says, "when they're too many hands in the broth, it spoils the entire thing."

Shaeeda continued, saying that this will make people look at her as if she had some secret agenda "to try to take what Bilal has."

Bilal responds, "First of all, this has absolutely nothing to do with that whatsoever, but I also know that I have two children that I also have to protect as well and I can't just say, 'Oh well, let me just have a blind eye at love.' That wouldn't be smart."

Starting to get emotional, Shaeeda says, "I just... Can you see how I give up everything? Do you see where I'm coming from when I say that?"

"I get it, I know this is not the sexiest conversation to have, but I know it's a conversation that it's needed," Bilal says. "This right here is something that says that you won't take me for everything I got, just see it from that standpoint."

90 Day Fiance Credit: TLC

Shaeeda then begins looking through the papers and seemingly agrees to sign.

"I feel as if Bilal doesn't trust me," she says in a confessional. "I know that when he got married he was thinking like me, like it's going to be forever — and his wife left him, so I think he has some trust issues, and I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in his past."

She continued, "I want to show the prenup to a lawyer, I'm not going to sign a document that does not give me certain rights in it."

"Are we done?" she asks at the end of the clip.

Bilal responds, "If we want it to be done we're done."

90DayFiance screen grab Bilal and Shaeeda

Bilal first brought up the prenup when they were on a romantic ferris wheel ride.

"It's probably not the best time," he admitted, but soldiered on: "We got an email. The contract, the marriage contract, the prenup. I'll show you a little bit about what it looks like."

Bilal later shared in a confessional interview that Shaeeda's "mood changed quickly."

"I am in complete shock right now," she said in her confessional. "Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn't speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.