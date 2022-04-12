90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Bilal Says He 'Purposely' Hides Upscale Lifestyle From Fiancée Shaeeda

Bilal says he'd like Shaeeda to sign a prenup agreement once she's in America on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé

A new 90 Day Fiancé star is making sure his long-distance girlfriend doesn't just love him for his money.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal claims he "purposely" hides his financial status and upscale lifestyle from his fiancée Shaeeda, who is from Trinidad.

"I purposely don't show what I have," he says while talking to a friend. "She's never seen my house. She doesn't see — even when we video chat, you're looking at a wall."

Bilal Credit: Courtesy TLC

In a confessional, Bilal explains why he's chosen to omit his wealth from his relationship with Shaeeda, 37.

"I've never shown her some material things related to my success because I wanted to see if she was really in it for me, not just what I have," he says. "Unfortunately, there are some people who they consider gold diggers out there, and there are a lot of things that we still don't know about each other."

"You want somebody to love you or be with you for you, versus what you have," Bilal adds.

He also says he plans to ask Shaeeda for a prenup. "I think it's important to have in place. There are certain things that I want to be able to protect for the kids. You can only marry someone for a couple of months, and all of a sudden they have half of everything you have, and they never helped build what you have."

Bilal is a father of two from Kansas City, Missouri, while Shaeeda still lives at home with her parents in Trinidad. They met online and spent just seven days together in person before Bilal proposed. Now, Shaeeda plans to move to America in hopes of starting a life — and a family — with her husband-to-be. But Bilal isn't sure he wants to have more children.