If any couple should know that timing is everything, it's the folks from 90 Day Fiancé — but not so much for Bilal Hazziez, who springs an awkward conversation on fiancé Shaeeda Sween at the very moment they're literally trapped together.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, Bilal blindsides his wife-to-be during what should be a romantic ferris wheel ride.

"It's probably not the best time," he admits, but soldiers on: "We got an email. The contract, the marriage contract, the prenup. I'll show you a little bit about what it looks like."

Bilal, 42, later shares in a confessional interview that Shaeeda's "mood changed quickly."

The 37-year-old — who moved from Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. for her husband-to-be — later expresses her disbelief that he brought up a subject she considered off the table.

"I am in complete shock right now," she says in her own confessional. "Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn't speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy."

Back on the ferris wheel, Shaeeda turns to Bilal and says, "So I guess this is your way of wooing me."

He later tries to explain his timing, saying he was attempting to distract her from the other poorly planned part of the date — the glass floor in their ferris cart that triggered his fiancée's fear of heights — after he noticed Shaeeda had been "enjoying the VIP and everything until [she] looked down."

"I thought I was doing something good, kinda take her mind off of the height," he says. "But it ended up being something bad. Definitely backfired."

He adds, "In hindsight I probably should have picked a better time to do that."

