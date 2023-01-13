'90 Day' : Bilal Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby with Him, Ending Their Disagreement About Starting a Family

Bilal and Shaeeda are finally on the same page.

After a season of arguments about Shaeeda's desire to start a family, Bilal is ready to step up as a future father. PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all features one, sweet intermission as Bilal "proposed" to Shaeeda with a baby onesie.

In the center of the studio, Bilal gets down on one knee and offers the onesie (which reads: "If you think I'm cute you should see my mommy") to Shaeeda.

"I want to ask you, will you have my baby? Do you want to go half on a baby?" he says.

Shaeeda responds with tears, and gives Bilal a giant hug. When asked if this changes their "timeline," she says: "I think so."

"I just hope that I'll be able to be a mom, and that I don't have to wait too long," she adds through tears.

Yara Zaya chimes in to tell Shaeeda she "will be the best mama," and is met with agreement from other cast members. Bilal even adds, "You'll be an amazing mom."

The recognition of their shared future comes after Shaeeda gave Bilal an ultimatum, saying she'd leave if he couldn't get on the same page about kids. But this wasn't out of nowhere. In fact, Shaeeda added pregnancy terms to the couple's prenuptial agreement.

"I want something else. I would like to have a child before 40," she previously told Bilal on the show during prenup negotiations.

When Bilal countered that becoming pregnant can be unpredictable, Shaeeda added: "When it comes to that, that is like beyond our control, but I just want you to have that same, like, eagerness to have a child."

For much of the season, Shaeeda had asked for him to consider the possibility — though, Bilal admitted he wasn't ready to have a child.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.