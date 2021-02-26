In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Big Ed enlists his mom to help him get ready for a date

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Tries Out a New Hairstyle Ahead of His Date: 'I Want It to Be Special'

Big Ed has a big date coming up — and he wants to look his best for it.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed "Big Ed" Brown asks his mom to help him get ready for a date.

"One of the huge benefits of having your mom live with you is I'm noticing my laundry is getting folded, which I'm not asking her to [do]! She's doing the dishes — I'm not asking her to," he says. "And she does my hair! It's great. I have a great hairdresser."

With his date coming up, he asks his mom to style his hair into a "Samurai" braid — after he practices his signature beauty hack of rubbing mayonnaise into his scalp, of course.

"Today is a very special day," he says. "This is the first date that I'm going to go on with Liz."

Reflecting on his past hairstyles, Big Ed, 55, says he thinks he "looks pretty good for my age" but still wants to step his style game up for his date.

"I want it to be special for Liz," he says as his mom braids his hair. "I owe that to her."

And if all goes well, Big Ed is hoping to seal the date with a kiss.

"I just have a good feeling," he tells his mom of his date. "My hope, and I've never done this before... at the end of the date, my plan is to give her a little peck on the lips."

90 Day: The Single Life — a spinoff of the TLC hit, 90 Day Fiancé — follows a group of six alums from the franchise as they embark on a journey to find love once again, all with the help of dating coaches, apps, events, friends and family.

As for what audiences will see of Big Ed, who famously flew to the Philippines to meet his former flame Rosemarie for the first time on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? He's back home in San Diego, California, and has enlisted some professional help to improve his dating game.