90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Was Catfished 'Over 15 Times' While Looking for Love on The Single Life

90 Day Fiancé star Ed "Big Ed" Brown is once again on the search for love — and it's come with new hurdles.

Big Ed, 55, stars in the newly launched discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, in which six alums from the franchise take another shot at finding "the one." (Watch a clip from Sunday's premiere above.)

"I saw this as an opportunity for me to work on myself, and The Single Life is not like a dating show. It's not like The Bachelor," he tells PEOPLE. "It's really about them just following me around on my journey to get back into the dating scene."

"The first thing I did was I hired an exercise coach and a dating coach," he continues. "And I signed up on like, six different dating websites and just, you know, put myself out there."

Along the way, his journey did take few a wrong turns — and he says he "was catfished about 15 times."

"I was beginning to get really discouraged, to be quite honest," he admits. "Because once you're in the public eye, people know who you are."

Big Ed says the individuals that were attempting to catfish him were using pictures that "were like, 15 to 20 years younger — they weren't current."

"And that happened over 15 times," he says. "I was like, 'Oh, that's it.'"

The interior designer says he persevered because "I'm 55 years old, and I'm worried about dying alone."

"I would want to meet my life partner," he says. "And whether that leads to marriage or not, I want to be with one person, the one, you know, for the rest of my life."

So what kind of woman is he looking for? "Someone that's very caring," he says. "That's not selfish. That's not greedy. That's not materialistic. And that loves me for who I am."

"I want to be with somebody that doesn't want to change me, and I want to be with somebody that I don't want to change them," he says. "And there are always, always going to be tweaks that they're going to have to make, and then there are tweaks [you make] in yourself, but for the most part, I want them to accept me for who I am."