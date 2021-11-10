Ed and Liz reconnected after breaking up on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life — and now the reality stars are set to tie the knot

90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Is Engaged to Liz Woods: 'I Know in My Heart That She's My Forever'

Ed "Big Ed" Brown is back on The Single Life — but this time he won't be leaving the show alone.

The 90 Day Fiancé breakout star, 56, is engaged to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The pair had an up-and-down relationship on the first season of The Single Life and ultimately split, but fans will see them reconnect in a big way on season 2, premiering Friday on discovery+.

Ahead of the season premiere, Ed tells PeopleTV's Reality Check that his break from Liz, 29, helped him see that she was the one he wanted to be with.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he says. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

big ed engagement Credit: Margaret M Photography/TLC

He adds that going to therapy was a key part of improving himself so that he could be better for Liz.

"I wasn't a good person, I wasn't a good boyfriend," Ed says. "I didn't treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn't a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself]."

big ed engagement Credit: Margaret M Photography/TLC

For her part, Liz says she had a hard time during their initial breakup. "I struggled a lot when we broke up — I went through a really bad depression stage," she says on Reality Check.

But she knew she had to reach out to her ex in some way when his beloved dog Teddy died, and from there, the pair slowly got back in contact over email. Finally, Ed invited her over for dinner and asked her one important question that would ultimately precede the question.

"The question was, 'Am I your forever?' And she said yes," Ed recalls. "And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find."

big ed engagement Credit: Margaret M Photography/TLC

What came next was a whirlwind engagement weekend. "Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!" Liz says.

"You're going to have to tune in to see what happened, but it turned out to be a beautiful moment," Ed teases of his proposal, which the couple kept under wraps until now in order to "enjoy that moment" together.

big ed engagement Credit: Margaret M Photography/TLC

"I couldn't be happier," he adds. "I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else."

As for their upcoming wedding, Liz says they aren't rushing into planning just yet.

"We have a lot on our plate right now, so trying to think about a wedding is really hard," she says. "But we're in the works, discussing it and moving forward with our plans."