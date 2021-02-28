The former couple had a “great” virtual reunion on 90 Day Bares All

90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed Claims Ex-Fiancée Rose Is 'in a Better Financial Situation' Because They Met

Ed "Big Ed" Brown is rooting for his ex-fiancée Rosemarie "Rose" Vega's success.

Recently, the 90 Day Fiancé stars reunited for the first time on spinoff 90 Day Bares All, which was the first time they came together since their romance fell apart on season 4 of the hit TLC reality series.

"What was great about that is I got to be complete with Rose. And I got to apologize. And I was kind of forgiven," Brown, 55, tells PEOPLE of the reunion that aired earlier this month. "We both kind of decided 'let's move on.'"

Brown and Vega, 24, had several controversial moments on the show, including him keeping his vasectomy a secret, lying about his height before they met, making remarks about her personal hygiene, and asking her to get an STD test, as well as other arguments.

"She had always said, 'This was the worst thing that ever happened to me and you came to the Philippines and you just took advantage of me and used me,'" Brown says of Vega's previous feelings towards him.

However, he credits their time on 90 Day Fiancé to boosting Vega's financial success.

"She's in a better financial situation, and that's because of us meeting, than she could ever imagine," Brown claims. "She's very successful with her online business. She's modeling, she added a second story to her sister's house."

During the virtual reunion, Brown apologized for his part of the downfall in their relationship.

"Today, I apologize. You've helped me in so many ways," he told her. "I'm very happy. I'm growing, I still have a lot to learn, but you admired me and you touched my heart — even though it didn't work out."

Vega told him she was "happy to accept" the apology.

Brown also asked if his ex had any regrets about meeting him.

"I don't really regret it because, first of all, it already happened. I accept everything because that's the past and it became part of my life," said Vega. "And also, for me to regret it, for what? For what purpose? Am I right? Because I moved on already."

"Well, I'm happy that you're happy and I don't regret meeting you at all. You changed my life for the better. So thank you," the interior designer — who is looking for love once again on 90 Day: The Single Life — told Vega.