'90 Day Fiancé' 's 'Big Ed' Brown Shares Selfie with His 'Ball and Chain' Liz Woods

Ed "Big Ed" Brown is still loving on Elizabeth "Liz" Woods.

Ed shared a sweet selfie with Liz on his Instagram Story Wednesday that showed their outing at a National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) event. The duo, who wore casual attire for the occasion, softly smiled for the shot.

"My NWA ball and chain," the 90 Day Fiancé star jokingly captioned the photo.

Ed and Liz have had a rocky relationship, breaking up a whopping 11 times over the course of their time together. The couple ended their engagement while filming the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all, which aired in January.

Liz discovered that Ed recently spoke with his ex-fiancé Rosemarie Vega from his 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way days. She also allegedly found Ed on an Asian dating website.

In confronting him about his possible infidelity, Ed promptly requested that Liz return her engagement ring.

"Now, I know this relationship is not gonna work," Liz said afterward. "Ed and I are done, for good this time. I swear. This is the last breakup."

"I'm gonna go back home, and I'm gonna live a good life," she added. "I'm gonna be happy. I'm gonna put Liz first, and I'm looking forward to it."

But the pair rekindled their love shortly after the tell-all aired. Confirming the reconciliation, Ed posted an Instagram Reel of the on-again,-off-again duo dancing together.

"Living our best life ❤️," he captioned the post, later sharing an Instagram post where he referred to Liz as his "baby."

Ed also appeared to hint at the romantic reunion while sharing photos of the couple seemingly vacationing together.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.