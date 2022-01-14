"So, he lied. What else is he not telling the truth about?" Memphis says in PEOPLE's sneak peek at 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Memphis Feels 'Betrayed' After Discovering Hamza Lied About His Age

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Hamza Moknii has been keeping a major secret from Memphis Smith.

Memphis, 34, and Hamza, 26, met through an online dating website. After Memphis flew from Michigan to visit her beau's native Tunisia, the pair encountered several hurdles in their relationship.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, Memphis discovers that Hamza isn't as old as he claimed to be. Hamza originally said he was 28 but his family says he's actually 26.

"Earlier, Hamza's sister and I are having a conversation and she happened to say, 'Yeah, Hamza is three years older than me,' " Memphis recalls in a confessional. "I said, 'How old are you?' She's like, '23 and Hamza is 26!' I thought that Hamza recently turned 28."

Memphis adds, "I feel like he kind of betrayed me in a way, because who wants to be lied to?"

Memphis confronts Hamza and his family on the matter, explaining that he had been dishonest with her about his age.

"He told me that last year that he just turned 28," she says to Hamza and his family. "So, he lied. What else is he not telling the truth about?"

After an awkward moment of silence, Hamza admits he's not proud of his decision. But Memphis is not letting his actions go.

"So you lied. And we have plans to what, go to the embassy tomorrow and do marriage papers?" she says. "Now, I don't know how I feel about that because you lied."

Memphis adds that she's going to "need time" to process everything before proceeding forward.

Addressing the issue in a confessional, Hamza's mother, Hayet, says she was "shocked" by Memphis' "exaggerated" reaction.

"He probably wants to feel older," she says "It's not so serious and heavy for her to be angry like this."