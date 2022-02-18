"I think you and I rushed into deciding to get married," Hamza tells Memphis on Sunday's episode

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Hamza Reconsiders Getting Married to Memphis

Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith's future together may be uncertain.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Hamza, 26, delivers some devastating news to Memphis, 34, regarding their plans to wed.

The conversation is initiated by Memphis after she tells Hamza that she had recently spent time with her ex.

"Can we talk? I want to talk to you. Can I have your translator?" Memphis says shortly after greeting Hamza on the rooftop of a building.

She then takes his phone translator and speaks into it. "There is something I want to talk to you about that happened during the summer," she says.

Hamza takes the translator back before responding, "No, you listen. I think you and I rushed into deciding to get married."

Memphis is clearly taken aback by his statement, asking her fiancé, "What? Why? No, no... you think we shouldn't get married on this trip?"

Tensions remain high as the clip closes out with Hamza silently contemplating their marriage.

The couple first met through an online dating website. After Memphis flew from Michigan to visit her beau's native Tunisia, the pair encountered several hurdles in their relationship, including a language barrier.

During an episode last month, Memphis discovered that Hamza had lied to her and wasn't as old as he claimed to be. (Hamza originally said he was 28 but his family revealed he's actually 26.)

"He told me that last year that he just turned 28," Memphis said to Hamza and his family. "So, he lied. What else is he not telling the truth about?"