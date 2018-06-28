90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Returns — Watch the Sneak Peek!

Get ready TLC fans, season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is on its way!

The spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé will bring back some familiar faces but new drama. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the supertease for season 2 of the popular show, which brings together long-distance couples who have only met previously online.

While some people hit the USA to meet their love, others travel all around the world to their partner’s home country.

On season 2, Darcey and Jesse head to Darcey’s hometown in Connecticut. This will come as a surprise to many fans after the pair was rumored to have broken up when they seemed to have deleted all traces of each other on Instagram. Darcey also posted a cryptic picture back in March with the caption: “New beginnings is the best feeling…Time to shine again! Keeping my eyes on the prize!”

The two get into a fight, though, and Jesse says, “I am done with you.” Later, we see Darcey crying and begging Jesse for love.

As the show explores the ways relationships work across cultures, it challenges whether love is strong enough to surpass differences.

The new season also brings back Paul and Karine, who will be working through Paul’s past criminal record, among other difficulties. It may be too much for the couple, who run through the streets with Paul chasing Karine before she locks him out — both figuratively and literally.

“I gave up everything to be here for her, and she gives it all up. That’s it,” Paul says.

TLC

If last season seemed to be a test in trust, this season will bring even more challenges for each relationship. The other couples are Georgia grandma Angela and Nigeria native Michael, Brit Jon and American Rachel (who just had a baby with another man), two-time divorcee Ricky and Melissa from Colombia, single dad Tarik and Philippines native Hazel and exotic dancer Marta and Algerian Daya (who doesn’t speak English).

Plus, TLC is airing the first-ever live after show hosted by comedian Michelle Collins following 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?‘s two-hour episode July 8 at 8 p.m. ET. 90 Day Fiancé alums Danielle Mullins-Jbali and Loren Brovarnik, blogger and podcaster Erin Martin, TV host Tanisha Thomas and Nation of Recap host Jordan will also appear.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days returns Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.