The two are vacationing in Tanzania before Usman heads back to Nigeria and Kim leaves for the United States

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Kim Wants Sexual Relationship with Usman to 'Start Tonight'

Kim Menzies is ready to take her relationship with Usman Umar to the next level.

In PEOPLE's exclusive looks at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the two finally spends a night together in Tanzania — though there's not enough intimacy to Kim's liking. Kim explains that Usman came to her room late at night following a blowout fight earlier in the day.

Usman decided to come to my room and spend the night. And then…yeah. He just fell asleep."

But despite the sleepover, Kim says nothing sexual happened between the two — in fact, they still haven't kissed.

"I still haven't kissed him, but he was, like, touching on certain body parts and I was like 'heeeey,'" she says in a confessional. "It was pretty cool. A lovely way for me to wake up today. Look at the glow. Look at the glow. Do we glow? It's from him."

kim and usman Credit: TLC

While Kim and Usman are continuing to get to know each other, they technically still aren't in a relationship. Usman explains that his Nigerian culture won't allow him sexual intimacy with a partner before an engagement, hence why he and Kimberly are taking things slow.

"Kimberly, we are not in, like, we are not in a relationship," he says in a confessional. "That's what we are still working on."

He also clarified that he was able to be intimate with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme, whom he previously appeared with on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4, early on because they get engaged before she ever visited Nigeria.

Back in the hotel room, Usman suggests he should spend another night with Kim, and she quickly agrees. "It was a great first step that Usman stayed the night, but now I want the other parts of it," Kim adds in the confessional. "I want the kissing. I want the sex. I want the intimacy."

And she's hopeful that something could happen soon.

"I'm really trying to be respectful of Usman's culture, but we only have this time together before he goes back to Nigeria and I go back to the States. So, I really want our sexual relationship to start tonight."

The two sparked an online relationship after Kim saw Usman on an earlier season of 90 Day Fiancé and developed a long-distance crush.