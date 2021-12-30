In PEOPLE's sneak peek, Usman refuses to leave Kim behind while meeting a female musician for work. His friends aren't too excited about the idea

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Kim Reacts to Usman's Meeting with Another Woman — 'I Don't Play That'

Usman Umar won't go anywhere without Kim Menzies.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode, the Nigerian musician, known as Sojaboy, has a business meeting scheduled with a woman, but insists on bringing his girlfriend, Kim, despite his management team's opinions.

In the clip, Kim learns about the business meeting, and Usman refuses to leave her behind. His friends encourage Usman to go alone, but neither Kim nor Usman seem excited about that idea.

Kim and Usman have barely just begun dating after she flew to Tanzania to meet him. They sparked an online relationship after Kim saw Usman on an earlier season of 90 Day Fiancé and developed a long-distance crush.

Some fans have criticized Kim for being too much of a "fan" and claimed the relationship doesn't seem authentic. But regardless, the pair become inseparable while Kim is in town.

Kim Menzies and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Credit: TLC

It doesn't take long for Usman to say he'll be bringing Kim, no matter the professional repercussions. One of the friends sighs at Usman's decision to bring his girlfriend to the studio, and Kim doesn't like the sound of it.

"Why do you breathe like that?" she asks and imitates the sigh. "What's that? What's that about?"

The friend responds: "Okay, okay it's fine. You can go with her."

In a confessional interview, Kim expresses confusion about why Usman is prioritizing a meeting with another woman while she's in town and explains her discomfort in the situation. "What the hell is going on? Because you invited me here," she says. "So, why are we going to meet some other chick. I don't understand."

Kim Menzies and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Credit: TLC

Kim questions the timing, too. "A part of me is wondering if his team planned this on purpose to push me out of the way so maybe they can show me, like, 'Hey, this is the kind of woman that Usman should be dating,' " she says.

One of Usman's friends shares their concerns about Kim attending the meeting or being flirty with Usman in general. The caution comes after Usman was married to Lisa Hamme (or Baby Girl Lisa) in season 4 of Before the 90 Days. They split in May 2020.

"I think Usman cares about Kimberly very well, but when we're in public places he's holding hands with her," the friend says. "It's very bad for his image. Someone could just take a picture and put it online, all people are going to say is 'Oh, he's back again with another old lady.' "

While Kim questions the timing of the business connection, she says she's prepared to make a scene if the meeting strays from business. "If I do see any kind of, like flirty flirty thing going on with Usman and this chick, I mean, I will get up. I'll flip the table and walk out. Cause, I don't play that," she states.