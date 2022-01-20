“I think the more time we spend together, the better,” Kim says in PEOPLE’s sneak peek at 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Kim Asks Usman to Share a Hotel Room with Her

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar have a few differences of opinion when it comes to time spent with each other.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Kim wants Usman to stay in the same hotel room with her — but he disagrees.

"Now that your video's over and stuff, so is this how it's going to be now, like every day? Like we're going to be hanging out, doing different stuff?" she asks at the start of the clip, to which Usman agrees, "Yeah, we're always together right?"

"I think the more time we spend together, the better," Kim continues. "You know I came here to watch you and your video, but I came for another reason too, you know what I mean? We have to get to know each other, so I think you should give up your room and give it to somebody on your team."

Thrown off guard, Usman says, "Wait, wait," but he's interrupted by Kim.

90 Day Fiance Credit: TLC

"I really want you to stay with me, I really do," she says.

"In your room?" Usman replies. "I don't understand. I was thinking we should be in the same room after we decided to be together as boyfriend and girlfriend."

"But what if we don't decide that until the last day, then what?" Kim asks. "That's so crazy."

Realizing that Usman isn't on the same page as her, she adds, "Nevermind."

"Wait, now you're getting pissed about this," he says.

After a bit of back and forth, Usman tries to explain his point of view. "We all agreed that you are going to stay in your hotel room and I will stay at my own hotel room," he says.

"I agreed because that's what you wanted and I respect it, but I need you to respect my rules too," Kim responds.

90 Day Fiance Credit: TLC

"You want things to be done in your own way, that was what happened with my last relationship," Usman says. "I don't want to say this, but I feel like you are just trying to grab something and go back."

"Wow, is that what you think? Really?" Kim, growing more agitated, says.

Usman says he feels that Kim is "rushing" into their relationship, but she claims that she just wants more time with him.

"We only have this time and I keep saying that and it's not like I'm begging you for sex or any s— like that," she says.

"You know that I don't want to, from day one. That's what I said you should get your own room, I'll get my own room," Usman repeats, before Kim unconvincingly tells him he can just "forget it."