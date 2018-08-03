Could a surprise pregnancy prevent a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple from finding true love?

When the reality series returns to TLC on Sunday, audiences will meet Jon and Rachel. Rachel, a 33-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, met England-born Jon, 34, on a karaoke app.



“One day out of the blue, a man joined in a duet of mine and my jaw hit the floor,” she says in a PEOPLE exclusive clip. “I couldn’t keep my eyes off of it. He was just handsome. I was blown away.”

Rachel says her local dating life had not been the best, and “not too long after that,” Jon sent her a message saying, ” ‘I think I have a crush on you.’ And we started flirting.”

“I fell in love with him rather quickly,” she says, “and it became serious.”

But distance isn’t Rachel and Jon’s only problem.

“But then I find out that there may be a little problem,” she shares. “I was pregnant.”

Rachel, who had stopped her relationship with her child’s biological father, admits, “I was scared that this information wasn’t going to go well with Jon. We’ve never met and then I’m giving him this baggage on top of everything else.”



During the season, audiences will learn that Jon is completely on board with being a part of her pregnancy and birth — and the two eventually meet in England after two years of communicating. Viewers will also watch Rachel as she plans to confront Jon about his suspicious past.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET to TLC.

