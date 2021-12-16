90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Jasmine Reveals Past 'Trust Issues' amid Relationship with Gino

In PEOPLE's sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine reveals she makes Gino send her "evidence" of his whereabouts

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine is getting real about her trust issues.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek of Sunday's episode in which Jasmine, 34, opens up to a friend about her relationship with Gino, 52. The couple made their debut on the season 5 premiere of the 90 Day spinoff, which follows seven couples as they travel across the world to meet in person for the first time, after having only previously interacted online.

In the exclusive clip, Jasmine is asked how she feels about their age difference. "The thing is that in the beginning he kind of lied to me about the age. He said he was 44 but he's actually a few days away from 52," she tells her friend.

Then, Jasmine explains why she's "confident" he hasn't lied about anything else, adding, "Because I know. I'm always calling him and when he goes outside he needs to send me evidence and all that."

90 day fiance Credit: TLC

"He has to video call me when he's at the place, when he's in the car, [and] when he's back home," she continues.

While Jasmine says she "trusts" Gino," she also shares in a confessional interview: "I'm not joking when I ask Gino about evidence. I have trust issues. Let's just say one day I came to the conclusion that men, generally speaking, are cheaters. You can be the perfect wife, look so beautiful, treat them good, it's never enough."

She also says she will never get cheated on again. "I told [Gino] that you cannot be nice to women. Especially if I'm around," Jasmine tells her friend before denying that her rule is "psycho."

"I have to be the center," Jasmine insists.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino, an automotive engineer from Canton, Michigan, travels to Panama City, Panama, to meet Jasmine, an American literature teacher and the love of his life. Their romance comes just as Gino began to lose hope in starting his own family after divorcing his Brazilian wife seven years ago.

He and Jasmine met on an international dating site, where he fell in love with her personality, brains and beauty. Ultimately, he wants to officially propose to Jasmine and get her pregnant during his trip so that he can have the family he's always wanted.