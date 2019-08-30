Before the 90 Days' Benjamin Is Far from Comfortable When He Meets Akinyi’s Family in New Promo

Akinyi’s family is meeting her fiancé Benjamin on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — and they are far from impressed.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Akinyi brings Benjamin to her hometown of Nairobi, Kenya, to meet her family, and things don’t go over well for the first introductions.

Akinyi’s brother, Fidel, greets the couple at the door and shakes hands with his future brother-in-law.

“It’s great to meet you,” an eager Benjamin tells Fidel, who apathetically responds, “It’s great to meet you, too. Come in.”

“Get excited. Get excited. Get excited,” Akinyi quickly says to Benjamin as he takes off his shoes and grabs his red suitcase, following Akinyi inside.

The couple is greeted by several of Akinyi’s family members, who stare at Benjamin as they rise from the couch to meet him. The introductions begin with her brother-in-law Edwin, sister Ruth, sister-in-law Nelly, cousin Beatrice, and Irene, who Akinyi refers to as “the lady in the house.”

As Akinyi and Benjamin sit on the couch beside her family, she says in a confessional, “My family, they came to meet Benjamin, but there’s only one person in that room that Benjamin needs to impress,” referring to her brother, Fidel.

“Benjamin, introduce yourself,” the Kenya native says to her fiancé.

“Well, I am from Phoenix, Arizona. So desert,” Benjamin says with a laugh to Akinyi’s family, who are all looking stoic and not speaking.

“This is overwhelming right now to be meeting so many of Akinyi’s family members” he says in a confessional. “I am really starting to stress out.”

“You have been in Africa?” one family member asks. Benjamin explains that this trip is the first time he has left North America. However, that answer seemingly doesn’t go over well with Fidel, who takes control of the conversation and lays things out clearly for Benjamin.

“Let me say this,” he begins. “When time goes by I know we are going to be asking a lot of questions. As you know that one is our sister. Yeah, we cannot just say all of them today.”

In a confessional, Akinyi expresses that her brother is difficult to please. “I don’t know how they will handle living under the same roof,” she says of the two men..

Things get even more awkward between the couple when Akinyi gifts Benjamin with a Kenyan flag bracelet. After wrapping it around his hand, she asks him for her gift, which leads to a cringeworthy moment between the pair.

“I ran out of time before I got to come here, before getting on the plane,” he awkwardly tells Akinyi, which leaves both her and her family members clearly displeased.

“I would like to think Benjamin’s a romantic person, and that includes bringing me a gift, but he did not, so which means he did not think about me when he was coming,” a frustrated Akinyi says in a confessional.

