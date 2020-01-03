90 Day Fiancé Star Avery Mills Says Walmart Employees Made Islamophobic Comments About Her

Image zoom Avery Mills Twitter

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Avery Mills says that a recent shopping trip to Walmart resulted in her being the targeted of hateful comments because she is Muslim.

Mills, 19, claimed on Twitter that two employees began talking about “how America isn’t how it used to be and how Trump needs to take out the trash and looked at me.”

The reality TV personality added that she tried to ignore their comments and that the employees “assumed” she didn’t speak English.

“They pointed at me and [said] do you think she can even afford any of that and the other one said maybe with her welfare check from our taxes,” Mills wrote. “I called them out for it they tried to kiss my butt and they no longer have jobs.”

“Trump didn’t need to take out the trash bc I did,” she said.

She added in the tweet that the two employees were “right” about America not being what it “used to be.”

Image zoom Avery Mills' Twitter Twitter

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting a Baby Boy: ‘He Is Just So Loved’

“You can’t blatantly be prejudice at work anymore. It’s funny now Bc they will be living off of welfare with MY tax dollars,” she said.

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Walmart said that the alleged incident is currently being investigated.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” Walmart said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We take Ms. Mills’ claims seriously and are looking into this.”

Mills is from Columbus, Ohio, and converted from Christianity to Islam.

Image zoom Omar Albakkaur, Avery Mills avery mills/instagram

“I believed in God, but I wasn’t always 100 percent confident in all of the Christian views, the reality star told Newsweek. “I was open to learning about Islam and never expected to convert, but I was curious, so I asked some Muslim friends about Islam.”

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All Clip

“Everything I learned shocked me, it made so much sense and I realized it’s an amazing religion,” she continued. “The turning moment for me was when I went into a mosque and had a moment in my heart I knew I was with the right people, in the right place, about to follow the right path.”

“I have never cared about what people thought in the past. No one can sway my decision on my choices,” she added. “I really make my own path and I’ll tell them that.”

Mills and 24-year-old husband Omar Albakkaur, who is from Syria, tied the knot in Lebanon with their wedding and relationship followed as part of the TLC reality series. The pair met on a Muslim dating site.

Mills did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.