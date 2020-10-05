90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu and Kalani Remember 'Messing Around' for the First Time in Sneak Peek

Things may get tense between Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, but they still remember the good times.

On Monday's series premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: HEA Strikes Back!, couples from the Happily Ever After? franchise will get a chance to re-watch their experiences, respond to fans and share life updates. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere, Asuelo and Kalani look back fondly on some of their memories together, in stark contrast to their rocky relationship currently playing out on the Happily Ever After? season 5 Tell All.

As the clip begins, old footage rolls of Kalani, 31, picking Asuelo, 24, up from work at the frozen yogurt shop. He tells her about the sample of the day, which was chocolate, and hopes that it doesn't upset his stomach — which, of course, it did.

Image zoom TLC

In the present day, the two laugh as they recall the experience. Then footage rolls of them on vacation in Samoa, Asuelu's home country, with Kalani wearing a tropical flower behind her ear.

"The part where I have the red flower in my ear, that was like, right after we had sex for the first time. So that was fresh off the virginity train," she says with a giggle. "Do you remember that? You picked me up from the airport, we stayed at the hotel that was five minutes from the airport, messed around, and then as we walked out of the room I just saw a beautiful bush of flowers. I plucked a flower, put it behind my ear — and you deflowered me."

"No, I planted the flower in you," Kalani jokes as the two crack up.

The upcoming retrospective episode follows a tumultuous season for the pair, who share sons Oliver and Kennedy. Life has been more hectic than ever with two kids under 2 years old, and their relationship has taken a toll. The couple has struggled to get on the same page, and Kalani's family has worried that Asuelu isn't doing the best job of supporting her and their children. After realizing that Aseulu was homesick, they made plans to reconnect with some of his family members — but things took a turn as more issues bubbled up.