90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Undergoes Surgery After Kidney Failure: 'Doctors Are Hopeful'

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Marston has undergone surgery days after learning she was in kidney failure.

An update on Martson’s condition was shared on her Instagram Tuesday, revealing that she underwent surgery to help prepare her body for dialysis.

“Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen,” said the message. This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today. Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves.”

While Martson, 32, remains hospitalized, doctors are hopeful that she will return home in the coming days.

“Please continue to pray that this works and that Ashley will not need a kidney transplant,” stated the message.

Martson was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being found unresponsive in her home. It was later determined that she was in kidney failure due to complications from lupus.

Martson posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to various medical machines.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” she wrote. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it.”

“I was found unresponsive this morning at my home,” she continued. “The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

Marston, who appeared on season 6 of the hit TLC show alongside husband Jay Smith, was also hospitalized over Christmas due to complications from lupus. The autoimmune disease causes inflammation, pain and damage to the body.

A GoFundMe page was also started to help raise money for Martson’s medical bills.