It was hardly a merry Christmas for 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson.

The mother of two, 31, shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which was Christmas Day, that she was hospitalized for a lupus flare-up.

Just two days earlier, Martson and new husband Jay Smith sparked speculation on Dec. 23 that they had broken up after they deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram profiles.

But despite recent episodes of the TLC reality show, which revealed that he was unfaithful to Martson by downloading Tinder, Smith, 20, reportedly visited Martson in the hospital on Christmas Day.

Martson’s Instagram Story posts first showed her drinking broth in the hospital. “I want food not broth,” she captioned the photo. “Can someone sneak me some wings and cheese fries?”

Next, she shared a snapshot of her hospital room in the dark, writing, “Still here but starting to feel a bit better.” And last, she posted a selfie showing an IV in her arm with the hashtag #lupussucks.

As captured by fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast member John Yates’ Instagram, Martson also wrote that if she “could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good health. Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst. My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.”

Smith, meanwhile, posted a picture of himself sitting in a hospital room — presumably Martson’s — to his Instagram Story on Christmas Day, according to InTouch. He added the hospital emoji.

On this week’s episode of the hit TLC show, Martson explained that after only a week of marriage, the Jamaica native downloaded dating app Tinder — and also used it to start conversations with multiple women.

“Someone was FaceTiming Jay at like midnight and I noticed it said ‘Paige’ on the phone and I was like, ‘Who is FaceTiming you at this late in the night?’ and he had just came home from the gym,” she told producers. “And then he was like ‘Oh yeah, a girl that was calling about a tattoo.’ “

When Smith wouldn’t tell the truth, Martson decided to message the woman, who told her about the Tinder profile and that Smith hadn’t mentioned being married. In response, Martson threatened to kick him out until he admitted to his actions.

“I was like, ‘we’re done,’ ” she recalled.

Shortly after the scandal aired, Smith wrote on Instagram: “It happens and it is what it is, I cannot go back in time and change the past. I can only create a brighter future and make up for whosoever heart I have broken.”

According to E! News, Martson and Smith met at a club while she was visiting Jamaica for a friend’s wedding. Six months later, Smith messaged her on social media, and she decided to visit him. They spent eight days together before getting engaged.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.