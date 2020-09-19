90 Day Fiance's Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Have Made the 'Decision to Separate for Good'

"No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn’t get over the past," Ashley Martson explained

90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are going their separate ways.

Martson announced the news on Saturday, sharing a lengthy statement on social media.

“Before the stories get all misconstrued I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good,” the TLC alum wrote. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired.”

“I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this,” she added, clarifying that “no one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn’t get over the past.”

Marston went on to share that while she “gave my all to this marriage... this isn’t how I envisioned my future.”

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us,” she continued. “To my close friends and family I’m sorry you’re finding out this way but I just don’t have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me. #90dayfiance”

Along with the statement, Martson also shared a photo of a quote, which read: “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it’s not anyone’s fault. It’s just the way things are.”

Martson and Smith starred in season 6 of TLC show, which premiered in 2018. While in Jamaica for a wedding, Martson, then 31, met Smith, then 20, at a club with a few of her girlfriends. Though she didn’t expect to hear from him again, he tracked her down via social media and he proposed six months later when she returned to visit him.

After eight months of marriage, Martson first filed for divorce from Smith in January 2019. However, less than two weeks after filing, Martson withdrew the paperwork, E! News reported at that time.

In April 2019, Martson filed for divorce a second time. Three months later, Smith was taken into custody in Pennsylvania for violating a protection from abuse order, Upper Allen Police Department said at the time of his initial arrest. Although he faced deportation, Smith was released from custody that August.

Earlier this year, Martson and Smith confirmed they had decided to give their relationship another change.

“Obviously the number one question everybody wants to know is are we back together?” she said in a YouTube video posted in March, going on to describe their journey as a "rollercoaster."

“Definitely we are back together,” Smith added. “Stronger than ever. This time it’s not going to go like last time. We’re going to stay together.”

Answering a question from fans about whether she had been able to “put the past in the past,” Martson replied that she had.