All the Romantic Photos from 90 Day Fiancé Stars Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier's Spring Wedding

The pair, who tied the knot in May, will share their wedding with the world on a Nov. 28 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

By Topher Gauk-Roger November 23, 2021 10:00 AM

The first male gay couple featured on the TLC franchise 90 Day Fiancé, Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier got married at the Mansarda winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, on May 22, 2021. Their wedding will be featured on the Nov. 28 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — see their gorgeous wedding photos here!

Kenneth moved to Mexico to start his life with Armando and his daughter Hannah, 8, who was part of the ceremony.

"It's been a long time coming and we're very happy. We're excited to finally be here," Kenneth told PEOPLE about the couple's big day.

"It was a battle in many ways, and so it's surreal to finally be able to get married," added Armando about their nuptials, which they were forced to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Kenneth, having his own adult children present was the biggest treat.

"It means everything. I have really supportive children that have always had my back and never let me down," he said. "Having them here to witness their dad getting married after all these years is amazingly special for me."

 

"We are very family-oriented and our kids are a very important part of our lives, so we included them throughout the whole wedding in many aspects," Kenneth said.

"I just found the perfect person for me, so I am very happy looking into the future," Kenneth said. "I see such a bright future for me with Armando, with Hannah, with my kids."

"Hopefully seeing the love between us will really open [people's] minds and hearts all the way, and they can see that love is just love," added Kenneth.

The music-filled event featured dancers and a mariachi band.

The venue's 100-guest limit made it difficult for them to invite everyone on their list, such as Armando's large extended family, but many friends and loved ones were on hand for the celebration.

"We actually had a lot more time to think about it, and we planned an epic wedding and a lot of things worked out even to our advantage because we had to wait," said Kenneth, joking, "We haven't killed each other. And after quarantine, that's pretty good."

"We noticed that being locked down together, it made us closer and we were able to get to know each other even more," gushed Armando.

The wedding venue was located in the middle of Mexico's wine country, which is where the pair would meet up before Kenneth made the big move to Mexico.

Hannah looked like a little bride in her gorgeous lace dress.

The couple exchanged matching rings, with sophisticated rustic details.

Gorgeous weather allowed for an outside ceremony and reception in the breathtaking setting.

While the two already have five children between them, they played coy about adding more, saying, "You'll have to wait and see what's happening."

By Topher Gauk-Roger