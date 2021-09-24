90 Day Fiancé's Armando Confronts His Mom About Hiding His Engagement to Kenneth from His Dad

Armando Rubio's family is still struggling to accept the 90 Day Fiancé star's relationship with Kenneth Niedermeier.

The gay couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Mexico in May, but prior to their nuptials, Armando, 31, had to confront mom Virginia about hiding his engagement to Kenneth, 57, from his dad. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, he sits down with her for the emotional conversation.

"It's our second day in San Felipe, and while I decided not to tell my parents about our wedding plans last night, I can't wait any longer — I need to talk to them," Armando tells the cameras. "We're already starting to plan the wedding and I think it's better for them to know now, so they can start planning as well if they're going to be there for us."

He continues, "I decided to tell my mom first before approaching my dad, because I remember when I told my whole family I was engaged, she was like, 'You should have told me first.' I also want to find out what I have to do to approach my dad."

"We are happy to be here. We were missing everyone. So I'm happy we came and that dad hung out with us," he then tells his mom, admitting that he didn't think his father would be there when he and Kenneth arrived in his Mexican hometown. "On my way here, I thought to myself, 'No, he won't be there.'"

"Me too. And when I saw he accepted Kenny, I was really happy," Virginia replies. "I had already spoken to your dad."

"What did you talk to Dad about?" Armando asks, to which Virginia says, "Well, only about him trying to be welcoming."

"So you didn't tell him I'm engaged?" he probes.

"I haven't talked to him about your engagement," she admits. "I was waiting for the moment where you would speak with him."

Armando, seeming confused, recalls his mom asking him to let her share the engagement news with his dad. "I told you and you said, 'Let me tell him,'" he says.

"But I didn't. I don't know, I don't know — I didn't," she says. "I couldn't bring myself to do it, honestly."

"Last year, my mom told me not to tell my dad about our engagement. She said she would be the one to tell him when she saw fit, but I never thought she wouldn't ever tell him," Armando tells the cameras. "And so it kind of makes me wonder if she's still struggling with it herself, can't come to terms with it and therefore can't even talk to my dad about it."