90 Day Fiance 's Armando Asks for Mom's 'Full Support' After Coming Out — See Their Conversation

Armando Rubio's relationship with Kenneth Niedermeier has proved challenging for his family to accept.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Armando, 31, sits down with his mother after announcing his engagement to Kenneth, 57. The two are the first male gay couple on the TLC franchise.

"Tell me the truth. Were you surprised when I told you we got engaged?" he asks his mom in Spanish.

"I was surprised because I didn't expect it," she replies, also in Spanish. "You didn't even hint about it. I told you, I am your mother. You must always tell me things first."

When his mother explains that she wishes Armando had told her the news in private, instead of announcing it in front of a large group, the TLC star begins to feel like she is ashamed of him.

Image zoom TLC

"I can tell my mom's not thrilled still about hearing that Kenny and I are engaged," he says in a confessional. "Her telling me that she would have preferred I told her in private shows me that she's still struggling with it. I think in some ways maybe she feels embarrassed that I'm gay."

"She needs to learn how to accept me without worrying what anybody says, thinks, or who is around," he adds.

Armando originally came out to his family when he was younger, but was forced to hide his sexuality after they weren't accepting. This season, he came out for the second time, introducing Kenneth to his family and revealing their engagement.

It's clear that his mom, for one, is still not entirely comfortable with the news. In the sneak peek, when he broaches the subject of his wedding plans, she encourages him to have a private ceremony.

Image zoom Kenneth Niedermeier/Instagram

"We want to celebrate it," he says. "Like any other couple when they love each other and they get married, it's a very important day."

When he asks if she plans to attend the ceremony, she hesitates.

"I want it to be a happy day," Armando says. "I want to have full support from you and from and the family. So I can feel complete."

Armando and Kenneth met through a gay fathers support group and immediately hit it off. After falling in love, Kenneth made the decision to move to Mexico to start his life with Armando and his daughter.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.