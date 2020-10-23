90 Day Fiancé's Ariela Questions Decision to Circumcise Her Son: 'I Don't Feel Good About It'

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have different approaches when it comes to parenting their newborn son.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela has second thoughts about the couple's decision to circumcise their son Aviel.

"I knew he was always going to be circumcised, but I really feel like I'm taking away a choice for him in his life," says Ariela. "This is his body and he should be able to decide what he wants to do with it."

But Biniyam, 29, already has his mind made up about what they should do.

"It is good for him, for [the] baby now, if you cut him" he says. "He doesn't feel, like, too much."

"Don't worry — I'll decide for you," he adds, prompting Ariela, 28, to shoot him an unhappy look.

"I don't want him to hate me when he's older because he thinks I mutilated him or something," she says. "I don't feel good about it. But I know there's no way Biniyam would not let me do this. Certain people in my family would not agree with it, so I feel certain pressure to do it as well."

When Ariela returns from the bathroom to find her baby getting prepped for the procedure, she becomes nervous — which only irritates Biniyam.

"This is how it's done," he says. "I don't know why she is stressed."

Ariela, a recent divorcee, met Biniyam in Ethiopia during a soul-searching trip around the world and ended up staying for a couple of months. Before returning to America, she found out that she was pregnant. She decided to eventually move back to Ethiopia for the birth of their baby so that Biniyam could be present. However, the living conditions and healthcare system in the country have made her and her family nervous about the move.

She delivered Avi after undergoing an emergency C-section.

"Our little Avi guy! Your laugh is the best music I have ever heard. I'm addicted to your cuddles," she wrote on Instagram recently. "Thank you Avi for bringing us new life! Everyone who meets you loves you."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.