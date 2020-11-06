"Ariela has told me a lot about her father," Biniyam Shibre says in a sneak peek

90 Day Fiancé : Biniyam Is 'Nervous' to Meet Ariela's Father for the First Time in Ethiopia

Biniyam Shibre was "nervous" to meet Ariela Weinberg's father for the first time.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, provided by TLC, Biniyam heads to the airport to pick up Ariela's parents, Dr. Fred and Janice Weinberg, who are visiting Ethiopia following the birth of their grandson.

"While I wait in the lobby of the hotel where my parents will be staying, Bini's going to go meet them at the airport,"says Ariela, who sits with her (then-newborn) son Aviel. "It's nerve-racking to me that my parents are going to be here any minute and Bini and I are not in a good place. It doesn't bode well for the rest of their trip."

As seen in a previous episode, Ariela, 28, welcomed her baby boy via emergency C-section. Because of the early delivery, her parents weren't able to make it in time for the birth. Now, they have traveled from the U.S. to Africa to meet the newborn and spend time with Ariela and Biniyam.

While New Jersey native Ariela sits at the hotel, Biniyam, 29, anxiously waits for Ariela's parents outside of the airport.

"Ariela has told me a lot about her father," Biniyam explains in a confessional. "Her father is a doctor and wealthy, so I am anxious to meet him."

He admits, "I'm so scared. I'm so nervous, because I want Ari's family and her to have a good impression of me. I want them to feel happy that Ari and Avi live here with me here in Ethiopia."

Biniyam is worried that if Ariela's parents don't like him or Ethiopia, his girlfriend — who is already very homesick and misses her family — might take Aviel and move back to the United States without him. Having previously had an American ex-wife move back with their child, whom he doesn't see anymore, Biniyam is concerned it could happen again.

But when Ariela's parents warmly greet him after making their way out of the airport with their luggage, Biniyam's fears are put to rest.

"Hey! How are you?" says Janice, who had previously traveled to Ethiopia and met Biniyam. "Oh my God, the cutest baby," she says about her grandson. "And we brought a few things for and Ari and Avi."

After giving a bouquet of roses to Janice, Biniyam introduces himself to Fred. "Dr. Weinberg," he says as he shakes the hand of Ariela's father, whom he proceeds to hug and also gifts with flowers.

"A real, live person instead of just pictures," Fred says.

Ariela's mother then asks: "So does he remind you of Ari?"

"Yes, of course, she look like him," Biniyam says. "Especially the baby, he looks like Dr. Weinberg," he adds of his son resembling Fred.

Hearing Biniyam refer to Fred as Dr. Weinberg, Janice sweetly jokes, "Fred, he's calling you Dr. Weinberg, I think you need to change that."

Biniyam explains that he called his father-in-law by his formal title "out of respect." "I'll be nervous, just the first time," he says of meeting Fred, who wants Biniyam to be at ease.

"But if you continue to do that, you're going to make me uncomfortable," Fred replies.

Biniyam goes on to say, "In my culture, you have to call, like, dad."

And Fred kindly agrees with the new title. "I become dad, right? Okay! I'm dad, then," he says with a smile.

"Welcome to Ethiopia, dad," says Biniyam. "And my mom, my sweet mom."

Season 2 of the hit TLC series premiered in June and introduced the six Americans who uprooted their lives and headed to foreign countries for true love.

Ariela and Biniyam's love story began when she went on a soul-searching trip around the world following her divorce. After meeting Biniyam in Ethiopia, Ariela ended up staying for a couple of months. Before returning to the U.S., she found out that she was pregnant. She decided to eventually move back to Ethiopia for the birth of their baby so that Biniyam could be present.