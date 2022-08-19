'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'

Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone.

When recounting her trip to Ethiopia — which was meant to a week and ended up lasting three months — Ari explains why she found it easier to block Bini rather than communicate.

"I was nervous that I would have to go through the same, like, traumatic experience of not being able to get in touch with him, and he would turn off his phone, or he wouldn't communicate with me. So I was like — you know what? Let me just not deal with that. So, I pulled a Bini on him. I just blocked him."

TLC

When asked how it impacted her relationship, she added, "I don't think he even noticed, honestly."

This isn't the first time Ari and Bini have run into a relationship snag due to blocking each other's numbers. Bini previously blocked Ari's phone number and led to mistrust in their relationship.

Throughout their onscreen connection, Ari, who invited Bini to live with her in America, has expressed her feelings about commitment — and admitted she's not entirely comfortable with the idea.

"Bini has been the one who is, like, teaching me, like, 'This is what commitment is. This is what being together is.' So, I love that," she says in the Tell All clip. "On the other hand, there's still a part of me that's like 'Oh my God.' I want to run away screaming because it's scary to be in a committed relationship. It's scary because I do love Bini, and when I get crazy, like trying to spar with MMA fighters in gyms, it's because I actually care about him. Like, if I didn't care about him, I just wouldn't — I wouldn't even react."

It's part of the reason she ended up prolonging the trip to Ethiopia. "I think it was good for us to have a break from each other for a little while. I'm overwhelming and you're annoying," she said, addressing Bini. "I love you, but it was good to get away from each other for a little bit."

Bini didn't have much time to speak about Ari and Avi's trip abroad, but he added, "It was very, very hard because when she left, I just [thought] she was leaving for a week."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.