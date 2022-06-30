90 Day Fiancé: Ari Has a Super Awkward Pregnancy Scare with Husband-to-Be Bini and Ex Leandro

The couple, who were previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met while they were crossing a street in his native Ethiopia

Things are getting weird yet again for 90 Day Fiancé's Ari and Bini.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the soon-to-be married couple are faced with the prospect of having a child they didn't plan to conceive. Adding to the cringe factor, the suggestion Ari might be expecting comes from her visiting ex-husband Leandro.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ari mentions she's feeling under the weather before a planned dress shopping outing with Leandro, noting that she's "feeling weird" and not like herself.

"Feeling sick to my stomach, maybe a little nauseous," she adds.

Leandro can't help but ask the obvious, albeit awkward, question: "I'm gonna ask maybe a too intrusive question — but when was the last time you had your period?"

After hearing his question, Ari sinks her head in her arms and says, "Oh my God."

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, 90 day Fiancé pregnancy scare Credit: TLC

Leandro then asks the couple if they've been trying to get pregnant, which makes Bini instantly uncomfortable. "It's not his business asking me this question," he says in a confessional.

Ari insists, "I can't be pregnant. I'm not ready to have another baby."

Bini and Leandro then volunteer to get her a pregnancy test, which she accepts with a quip: "Alright then, my future husband and my ex-husband are gonna buy me the pregnancy test. I think I'm just gonna go back to bed because I lose at life."

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, 90 day Fiancé pregnancy scare Credit: TLC

Unfortunately for the duo, this isn't the first cringe-worthy conversation they've had to deal with on the show. Last month, Ari and Bini had to sit through a strained dinner with Ari's family, who had no shortage of questions for Bini before the couple makes it down the aisle.

Ari's mom and siblings drilled them on "who's paying the bills" as Bini hasn't been allowed to work in the U.S. and Ari has no job.

"We have our concerns about their sustainability together," Ari's dad said in a confessional, as her mom added, "She needs to get a job, too — first. Because he's not working. It's a little nerve-racking because it's not easy to live without making a living financially."

When asked if he planned on staying in the U.S. for a while, Bini expressed his interest in MMA fighting. "I'm a dreamer, she knows that. Even if I'm not with her, I want to be a UFC fighter, maybe championships. That's — I'm dreaming," he said.

90 Day Fiancé's Ari and Bini Endure Awkward Family Dinner Filled with 'Disapproving Silence' Credit: TLC

After plenty of back-and-forth between Bini and her family, Ari had to admit, "This disapproving silence is so horribly strong. I think Bini's having a hard time communicating, which is really frustrating because that's what's led to so many of our fights in the past, and now this."

She confessed, "Sometimes, I worry that I love Bini more than he loves me, or that he doesn't love in the same way that I do, and I wonder if we'll ever work out our trust and communication issues."

The couple, who were previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met while they were crossing a street in his native Ethiopia. After finding out she was pregnant, Ari moved there to be with Bini, before returning to the U.S. when their son Avi needed surgery. Following their long-distance relationship, the pair decided to give it another shot in New Jersey.