90 Day Fiancé Announces 2 New Spinoffs Featuring Fan-Favorite Couples — Get a Sneak Peek!

Two fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples have received their own spinoffs with the popular TLC franchise.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days are both set to premiere Jan. 10 on the network, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"For the past few years, we've watched David & Annie and Loren & Alexei fall in love, get married and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk," Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said in a release.

"As their broods have grown, we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics. Family is everything to us at TLC and David & Annie and Loren & Alexei are family who will tickle us with all the heart, humour and torment that comes with everyday family life!" he added.

For David and Annie, their show will cover them heading to Annie's village in Thailand to bring her 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber back to America.

"We're going to be plus two," David says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the series.

The plan seems to be falling through though when Jordan goes missing. After she finds him, Annie asks, "Let me ask you, do you want to go to America? You don't want the opportunity I'm giving you, do you?"

In the next scene, she's shown sobbing. "I tried to hold on and be strong and I can't do this anymore. I can't," she tells David."

Loren and Alexei, meanwhile, are preparing to welcome their second child together — and then have two kids under the age of two.

"I am heavy, I am hormonal, I'm over it," Loren says in the sneak peek at their After the 90 Days show.

Later, she grows worried when she learns the baby may be born prematurely.

"The thought of Baby Boten being in the NICU, I'm not ready for that, that's not how it's supposed to go," using the baby's nickname, meaning "peanut" in Alexei's native Hebrew.