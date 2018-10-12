90 Day Fiancé's Angela, 52, Takes Off Engagement Ring After Michael Calls Her His 'Elder'

Angela Deem is “done” with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — and the fiancé that she met on the show.

In PEOPLE’d exclusive sneak peek at Sunday evening’s episode of the reality series, Deem learns that Michael Ilesanmi, her younger beau who lives in Nigeria, called her his “elder.”

“I’m not your elder, I’m not your damn elder,” Deem, 52, says on the reunion couch. “Michael, you’ve just pissed me off. Did you really say that, Michael?”

Not answering, Michael silently stares into the camera. “You think it’s f—— funny, Michael?” she asks.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi TLC

While she thinks Ilesanmi finds the conversation humorous, Deem certainly isn’t laughing.

“How about this?” she says as she takes off her engagement ring. “I’m done already. F— you ’cause I’m your elder and you respect what I said. We’re done.”

Angrily, Deem immediately walks off set, calling Ilesanmi a “f—— b——” and an “idiot.”

“This is very embarrassing,” says Deem, who refuses the production staff’s attempt to bring her back to the reunion couch.

“Listen, I’m grown. You don’t tell me what to do. I’m 52,” she says, walking out of the production area. “You ain’t going to humiliate me, you son of a bitch.”

Not only does it appear that her engagement is over, but she says she’s “done” with the taping as well.

Ilesanmi’s comments come after cameras filmed Deem visiting him in his native Nigeria, where he told her in front of his friends, “Age is just a number, baby.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.