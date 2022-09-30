'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Threatens 'Break the Windows' of Michael's Car When She Thinks He's Hiding from Her

It appears Michael Ilesanmi isn't thrilled to see his wife Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In an exclusive peek at Sunday's episode, Angela arrives unnanounced at long-distance husband Michael's home in Nigeria. When no one answers the door, Angela takes it personally.

What was supposed to be a tense — but potentially fun — trip turned sour when Michael, 31, sent Angela, 54, a "snarky text" before she was even able to surprise him. So she drove to his home in the night to let him know she was closer than he thought.

After Angela and her friend Rene arrive at Michael's home, Angela begins knocking and calls out, "Hello?"

Taking notice of the car she helped him pay for, she says, "This is my car, by the way. Rene, you see this car? I'm a Nigerian woman, married, by the way. My car."

Rene seems to sense Angela's intensity — and calls to Michael in warning. "Michael, why don't you just come out? She just wants to talk, come out," Rene yells.

Angela takes a break to talk directly to the cameras and express her disbelief at Michael's behavior. "Are you f---ing kidding me?" she asks. "I love you, but you will NOT take me for granted."

She begins to cry. "Put your feet in my shoes," she says. "Would you like it if someone didn't protect you? That you married, and put your whole life ahead that you're getting older and gonna die earlier than this man? He's got his whole life ahead of him. You put your life on pause."

Rene screams for Micahel to "answer the f---ing door" before Angela has a change of plans. "Rene, that's alright. We'll just tow the f---ing car," Angela yells.

When Angela mentions the car, she isn't joking. The Georgia native begins to rip pieces of the car from the hood. "I paid for this car, bitch," Angela says as she tears the front detailing from the vehicle. "Tell him I'll break the windows next," she says.

The conflict comes after Angela planned to snoop through Michael's phone to find out if he's been talking to other women on Instagram. He offered to take the account down for good — but only if Angela paid him $5,000.

Angela was also planning to surprise Michael with her weight loss, which he wasn't thrilled about in the first place.

Whether Michael comes outside — or if he's even home — remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.