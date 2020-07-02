90 Day Fiancé’s Angela, 54, Struggles with Pain While Undergoing Biopsy to Check for Cancer

"Hell no I'm not okay," 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem says during a biopsy

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem is struggling to get through a medical checkup.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the hit TLC reality series, Angela visits her OB-GYN, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, for a biopsy to check whether she could have cancer.

"So I'm going to have you get undressed. From the waist down is fine," Dr. Pettigrew tells Angela.

In a confessional, Dr. Pettigrew explains that it is crucial Angela, 54, undergoes a biopsy.

"We really need to do this biopsy to make sure there's not something more dangerous going on there," she says. "It could be cancer, it could be a tumor, so it's really necessary to make sure nothing else is going on."

After Angela puts on a hospital gown, Dr. Pettigrew heads into the room and asks the reality star if she's ready.

"Yeah, ready to get it over with," Angela anxiously responds.

"Okay, well you're going to be fine," Dr. Pettigrew assures her. "I'll walk you through everything."

As Angela lies down, Dr. Pettigrew tells her that she's "gonna feel some pressure" and instructs her to let out a cough after she counts to three.

"Oh god, she's cutting me open," Angela says in fear.

Angela then coughs with her legs spread open while Dr. Pettigrew attempts to check her cervix — but Angels immediately screams in agony.

"Hell no I'm not okay," Angela says in pain. "God, get it out. That's it, that's enough."

After Dr. Pettigrew agrees to Angela's request and ends the checkup, Angela asks: "How many more of these we got?"

"We haven't been able to get to the cervix," Dr. Pettigrew responds with concern, before offering to give Angela nitrous oxide, which she claims "will help a lot."

But in a confessional, Dr. Pettigrew admits that using the chemical compound is not traditional for this type of procedure.

"I've never used nitrous oxide for a biopsy. It's just not usually necessary," she says.