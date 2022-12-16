'90 Day' 's Angela Sobs at Undeniable Proof Michael Cheated: 'He Broke My Heart, I Didn't Deserve This'

Angela Deem may finally be done with Michael Ilesanmi.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode, Angela, 56, discovers that Michael has been cheating on her with a 31-year-old woman he met on Instagram. He has been talking to the unnamed woman for two months.

"They've been talking the whole time we've been fighting," she explains in disbelief to a producer.

According to Angela, she became aware of Michael's infidelity through a friend who sent her proof through screenshots and voice notes.

"Not only since I was in Nigeria, but since I've come back, Michael has continued to talk to this girl," she adds through tears, expressing that hearing his voice in the recording proved that his relationship with another woman was valid.

Angela went on to play one of the voice notes where Michael can be heard saying: "I'm trying to call you now. You're not picking up. I've been busy trying to sort things out. Okay? Just trust me, please. Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you."

Michael goes on to make kissing sounds as the recording comes to an end.

"Can you believe he said that to this girl?" Angela asks the producer.

"That's how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart," she continues as her tears begin to come harder. "He really broke my heart. I didn't deserve this."

Although Michael and Angela hit a rough patch while meeting his friends in Nigeria during last week's episode, she said they were "happy" when she left. Things seemed like they were back to normal, making his infidelity even harder to believe.

"Two weeks we've been on the phone like we used to, 24/7. The spark was there. The love was still there," she said. "I felt like we were on our way, getting ready to bring him here and being husband and wife. We loved each other again. I was happy. I was real happy."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.