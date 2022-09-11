''90 Day Fiancé' :' Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady' Behavior After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage

"I knew he loved me. But lately, he's not proving it. I'm beginning to think he's been scamming me all along," Angela confessed on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

By
Published on September 11, 2022 10:01 PM
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage.
Photo: TLC

Angela Deem is spilling the latest drama in her marriage!

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the reality star reconsidered her decision to bring her husband Michael Ilesanmi from Nigeria to the U.S. after she claimed he had been acting suspicious lately.

To seek advice on the situation, she went to see her lawyer, Lew Tippet, and expressed her concern about her marriage, telling Lew that she was "very confused right now"

"Me and Michael are not getting along. He's pulling some shady stuff, and I said, 'Let me go talk to my lawyer,'" she said.

90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
TLC

In a confession, Angela admitted that she "can't trust him" and that her "marriage is in trouble" due to the way Michael is acting.

"I have never questioned if Michael was using me to get to America because I always knew he loved me," she explained. "But lately he's not proving that, so I am beginning to think he's been scamming me all along."

Things got a little awkward when Angela shared details of her private life with her lawyer after she was asked about how they were doing.

"Well, Lew, honestly, it's been probably five months maybe that he hasn't told me he loves me," she shared. "It's been really since I had surgery he hasn't — he always wanted to see my boobs. We don't do phone sex like it's just weird."

Lew proceeded to give her advice, telling her, "Just be careful that you don't read too much into things."

That's when Angela revealed that Michael had asked her for money right after Christmas, but she declined to give it. She then said in retaliation, Michael "put up his Instagram," which went against their agreement because she claimed he had once betrayed her through the social media platform.

When she asked Michael to take his Instagram down, she showed his response to Lew which is a message that reads "Send me 5K I will take it down."

Angela later said in confession that she normally sends money to Michael "so he can buy groceries, make payments on his car," but lately she claimed Michael had been asking her to send more money.

"And I just told him right now, I can't because I have to take care of his grandkids," she shared.

"And instead of him trying to understand my point of view, the first thing he did was put up his Instagram. And he knew damn well it would trigger me because I've always been sensitive about his social media because of how he did me in the past," she said.

What followed next was a throwback scene of Angela confronting Michael about following random women on his Instagram page.

"This is why I feel like maybe he's scamming me because all he do[es] is rub his salt into an open damn wound and that's not the Michael I fell in love with, and I can't trust him," she said in a confession.

Her lawyer later warned Angela about how her decision could have a big impact on her and Michael's future together. "We could pull the petition, but that's a drastic option you got to make the decision, I believe that the visa will not take very long," he said.

"I don't know if that's good news or not for me right now," she replied.

After telling her lawyer she needed to sleep on it before making any decision, she said in a confession that "I don't know right now if Michael is being stupid and trying to get my attention or is he really showing me his true damn colors."

"These last two years apart have been hell but if Michael comes over to the U.S. and leaves me, I don't know even know if I can bare that heartache," she added.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

