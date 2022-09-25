'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

There's trouble in paradise.

A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.

In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as it opens with Angela banging on a window of Michael's home in the dark.

"Michael!" she yells. "Why don't you just come out?"

"Whatever, I'll just tow the f—ing car," she yells when he's unresponsive.

In a confessional, Angela adds, "I love you, but you will not f—ing take me for granted."

What follows isn't Angela towing the car, but rather tearing pieces from it. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend, Rene, yells in warning.

"My car. Tell him I'll break the f—ing windows next," she says. "You've got the wrong motherf---er."

Angela's outrage comes after she decided to surprise Michael — with the intention of going through his cellphone — in the wake of Michael reactivating his Instagram account against Angela's wishes.

Angela believes Michael is using the social media platform to flirt with other women, and he says he'll take the account down — but only if Angela sends him $5,000. It's the Instagram ransom money that makes Angela question if Michael might be scamming her.

The pair have been married for two years, and are still waiting on Michael's spousal visa to come through so he can move to America. While they remain long-distance, Angela has grown unhappy with the way Michael treats her, and she also raises questions about where all of the cash she gives him for his car and home payments is going.

"I don't know how to feel about this trip. It's been two years since I've seen my husband, and I'm kind of excited," Angela said in a confessional on Sunday night's episode. "But then again, I am mad as hell because you have hurt me."

"If I find out Michael has been scamming me, that means our relationship has been a fake," she continued. "And the most terrible thing is that he fooled me."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.