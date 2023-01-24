Angela Deem Posts and Deletes Video Dancing to Breakup Song with '90 Day' Costar Jovi Dufren

Angela Deem "can buy herself flowers."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star reunited with a friend and castmate Jovi Dufren to dance to the latest breakup bop. Angela briefly shared — and then deleted — a video of the pair lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" — a song about putting yourself first after a relationship ends.

The pair tried on a few different TikTok filters throughout the song, and Jovi pretended to lick Angela's cheek at one point in the clip. The video was liked and given three red heart emojis by Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's ex-wife, Lisa Hamme, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

Angela has used the song "Flowers" a handful of times on her TikTok and Instagram in the past week — which could be a reference to her relationship status with husband Michael Ilesanmi. During the 90 Day tell-all, which concluded on Sunday, Angela confirmed she'd be filing for divorce from Michael, though she was unsure if she'd actually sign the papers.

Though Angela hasn't issued a formal update on her marital status, she hasn't posted her Nigerian husband on social media since Dec. 1.

Their relationship appeared to reach its final obstacle when Angela found Michael cheating on her with another American woman. She didn't immediately end the marriage, though Angela confirmed she wouldn't ever be able to trust Michael "100 percent" again.

Meanwhile, Jovi had his own marital stress on the tell-all. The Louisiana native had a difference of opinions with wife Yara Zaya when it came to family planning. Yara (and even Jovi's mom, Gwen) stated she wasn't ready to have a second baby with Jovi. However, the father of one continued to press for the opportunity to expand their family.

Jovi/Instagram

Jovi has since confirmed his relationship with Yara — and their family life with two-year-old Mylah — is still going strong. On Monday, he shared a beach photo with Yara on his back that he captioned, "We'll be fine 🌊🌊🌊☀️☀️☀️. Enjoying life in Mexico."

Yara shared one of her own — which showed herself and Mylah playing in the ocean. "So much fun @jovid11," she captioned the pic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.