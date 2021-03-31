90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Congratulates Chrissy Teigen for Leaving Twitter in Cameo Message

Long time 90 Day Fiancé fan Chrissy Teigen just received a Cameo message from one of the TLC show's stars!

The cookbook author, 35, shared a video message she received from Angela Deem on Instagram Tuesday.

"Hi Chrissy, it's Angela! Well, Yashar tells me that you just launched your new business and it's about all the cleaning products without the harsh chemicals. I just want to say congratulations Chrissy," the 90 Day Fiancé star began in the video. "I love cleaning products but like you said, the harsh chemicals they really kill me. Cause I'm a smoker and they really kill me. I'd like to check out the stuff myself."

On Teigen's recent decision to step away from Twitter, Deem said, "I'm telling you, you made the right decision to get off Twitter because social media can be a toxic. Yes, but, I like my social media platforms because I don't give a s— what people say."

"Oh my f—ing god," Teigen captioned the clip, tagging journalist Yashar Ali, who gifted her the Cameo. "QUEEN!"

The cookware entrepreneur announced last week that she quit Twitter after she felt like she was "letting people down" on the app.

"It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me," she explained the day after exiting the social media platform. "I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can't read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

In a lengthy Twitter thread announcing her departure last week, Teigen said that she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said, adding that she has "said f— up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

