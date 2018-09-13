90 Day Fiancé Star Angela Deem Arrested and Charged with DUI

Angela Deem, a star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, is facing legal trouble.

According to a booking report obtained by PEOPLE, Deem, 52, was arrested on Sept. 2 in Montgomery County, Georgia. She was charged with driving under the influence (refusal), speeding and driving without a license on person.

Her marriage status was listed as single.

Deem was driving 60 mph — above the 35 mph speed limit — in a 2014 Lexus when she was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. Route 221 and Georgia State Route 56. Deem lit a cigarette as the police officer walked up to her car, according to the booking report.

Angela Deem mugshot Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The booking report noted “a strong alcohol odor coming from inside the vehicle” that Deem claimed was from her passenger, whom she said she had picked up from a detention center. Deem, who had earlier said she would not drive that evening because she had been drinking, said that she had imbibed alcohol two hours before driving, according to police.

After a field sobriety test proved positive, Deem was handcuffed. In the police car, Deem refused to take a state breath test. The booking report explained, “She stated that she wasn’t taking no test” and “that she wanted a blood test.” She “stated that she was in fear of her life and that she did not trust” the police officer.

Deem, who allegedly did not cooperate at the sheriff’s office, told the police officer that her daughter had dated his brother. She was taken to Treutlen Probation Detention Center.

Deem is not the only 90 Day Fiancé star in hot water these days. Jorge Nava was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison this month after his February arrest in Arizona for possession of drugs with the intention to sell. Police found 293 lbs. of marijuana in his truck.

“When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number,” Nava, who is still with his wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, told TMZ. “But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class four felony in Arizona.”