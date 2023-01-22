'90 Day' 's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'

Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi.

The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present.

By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite.

"Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as she left the tell-all. "I'm definitely gonna file. That doesn't mean I'm gonna sign."

The shocking loss of hope comes after a tell-all of extremes, in which Angela actually gained the support of her fellow cast members after Michael's cheating.

"I'm mentally exhausted and I'm very hurt," she said. "With Michael's lying and all, and all the stuff I just found out, I don't think he's ever loved me. I think he loves me 'cause everything I've done for him, but he can't tell me why he's in love with me."

TLC

Angela added it was Michael's cheating that "went too far."

Next on her dating agenda — if Angela goes through with the divorce — is "someone who makes me laugh. Not always toxic," she said.

The troubles between Michael and Angela started earlier in the tell-all when Angela opened up about Michael's cheating. After she was sent a romantic voice note — which Michael sent to another woman — Angela revealed the woman was American, and Michael had sent the intimate memo while in Angela's bed.

She tearfully retreated from the set after opening the old wounds, and answering "no" when asked if she'd ever fully trust her husband again.

That wasn't the only straw for Angela. 90 Day producers alleged they found Michael on social media again — though he claimed it was an "imposter." Then, a conversation about Usman "Sojaboy" Umar started yet another argument.

TLC

Angela and Usman's dynamic has always been combative, and when Angela learned Usman and Michael were put up in the same hotel to film the tell-all, she set a hard boundary. However, without Angela knowing, Michael did visit Usman in an attempt to smooth over the riff between his wife and his friend.

Despite his best attempts, Usman wasn't willing to put aside every altercation with Angela — noting he only fights back if she starts the spat.

As of Sunday evening, Angela has not updated viewers on the state of her relationship with Michael post-filming.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will premiere Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.